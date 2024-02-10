IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024 Final Weather Update: Will Rain Interrupt Summit Clash And Is There A Reserve Day?

India vs Australia. | (Credits: Twitter)

The junior team of both India and Australia will fight it out for the ultimate prize when they lock horns in the U19 World Cup final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on February 11th (Sunday). Hence, it is worth looking at how the weather gods are placed as the clash of titans looms in South Africa.

According to weatherbug, the weather at day time will be cloudy with at least 25% chances of rain. The humidity is set to be around 59%. At night, the chances of rain goes up to 55%. While the temperature will slightly drop, the average humidity will be 79%.

However, the good news is that the final has a reserve day and might come into play, given there are chances of rain in Benoni.

India have beaten Australia in both U19 World Cup finals:

The two cricketing giants in India and Australia have already met twice in the U19 World Cup finals, with India winning on both occasions. The 2012 edition's final saw Unmukt Chand play a captain's knock to help his team hunt down 226 with 4 wickets to spare.

India and Australia again met in 2018 as a stupendous bowling performance restricted the Men in Yellow to 216. Manjot Kalra mustered a match-winning hundred in the final to help India hunt down 217 with 8 wickets to spare. Both Australia and India are due for a loss in the final and it promises to be a cracking contest.