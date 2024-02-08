AUS vs PAK, U19 World Cup 2024: Australia To Face India In Final After Nail-Biting Win Over Pakistan

Australia vs Pakistan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australia have set up the decider with Team India in the U19 World Cup 2024 final, beating Pakistan by the barest of margins in a humdinger of semi-final in Benoni on Thursday. The Men in Yellow chased down the target of 180 with 5 balls to spare as a thick inside-edge off Raf McMillian's bat went for a boundary.

Australia elected to field first on what was a slightly tacky surface. It seemed like an overwhelmingly correct call as Pakistan batters struggled from the outset and managed only 27 in the powerplay by losing 2 wickets. 52 runs each from Azan Aiwas and Arafat Minhas held the innings, in which only one other batter reached double figures, together.

Pakistan U19 are all out for 179 in 48.5 overs



Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas both made impressive half-centuries

Tom Straker was the pick of the bowlers, taking 6 wickets to bowl the Men in Green out for 179 in 48.5 overs.

Australia start well before losing wickets in clumps:

Australian openers Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas built a 33-run opening stand in 10 overs, but soon they fell to 59-4 in the next 6, including a suicidal run-out of Harjas Singh. With the Men in Yellow at 102-4 in the 27th over, the scales tilted once again in Pakistan's favour, roaring back with the wicket of Dixon, who scored a half-century.

Stage set for a cracking Sunday Final in the U19 World Cup!



India vs Australia



Follow the match on https://t.co/Z3MPyeL1t7 and the official BCCI App 📱#BoysInBlue | #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/lwJ4ag4wOc — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2024

The 44-run stand between Oliver Peake and Tom Campbell put Australia ahead again, but the sub-continent giants hit back once more, nipping out 4 wickets for 18 runs, with the 15-year-old Ali Raza taking 4 wickets. Nevertheless, the final pair of McMillian and Callum Vidler not only kept their heads cool, but also overcame one slice of luck to take Australia into the final.

It will also be the 3rd time that India and Australia will meet in the final.