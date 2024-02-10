IND vs AUS U19 WC 2024 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Title Clash On OTT & TV

Indian skipper Uday Saharan and Australia captain Hugh Weibgen posing with U19 World Cup trophy | Credits: Twitter/BCCI

The defending champions Team India will lock horns with Australia in the U19 World Cup 2024 Final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, January 11. Men in Blue and Aussies are the strong favourites to win the prestigious title as two teams have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament thus far.

India qualified for the final with a two-wicket win over hosts South Africa in semifinal 1. Sachin Dhas (96) and Uday Sharan (81) emerged as star performers for Boys in Blue as the pair stitched a crucial 171-run partnership for the fifth wicket to lift the side from 32/4 to 203/5. Raj Limbani hit the winning runs for India in the 48th over of the run-chase.

While, Australia made it to the final with a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan in semifinal 2. Aussies were on the verge of the defeat while chasing 179-run target as Pakistan bowlers, especially Ali Raza kept them on their toes. However, Australia managed to pull off the victory in the final over of the run-chase despite wickets were tumbling.

WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE 🔥



Australia are through to the #U19WorldCup Final 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YdtM3Jjjql — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 8, 2024

Interestingly, India and Australia will face against each other for the third time in the history of U-19 World Cup Final. But, Boys in Blue haven't lost to Australia in the title clash yet. The last time when two teams locked in the U19 World Final was in 2018, wherein Prithvi Shaw-led side triumphed over Aussies to win the title for the fourth time.

India vs Australia Final In ICC Event for the third time on the trot

The cricketing world will yet again get to witness the title clash between India and Australia on Sunday. The two sides are meeting again in the final of an ICC event for the third time on the trot.

The senior teams of India and Australia faced off each other in the World Test Championship Final last year, where Pat Cummins-led side won the title. Then, two cricket giants took on each other in the ODI World Cup 2023 Final, where Australia got the better of India to win the record-extending 6th title of the prestigious tournament.

The U19 World Cup Final is expected to be exciting as India will look to extend their record with sixth title while Australia aim to win the fourth title of the tournament.

When to watch the India vs Australia U19 World Cup Final?

The U19 World Cup Final between India and Australia will take place at 1:30 pm IST and the toss will happen at 1:00 pm IST.

Where to watch U19 World Cup 2024 Final on TV?

The U19 World Cup 2024 Final will be live telecasted exclusively on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch U19 World Cup 2024 Final On OTT?

The U19 World Cup 2024 Final will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. You can watch the final online by login on hotstar.com/in