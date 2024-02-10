U19 World Cup 2024: Team India's Journey To The Final

By: Aakash Singh | February 10, 2024
Adarsh Singh top-scored with 76 for India against Bangladesh in their opening match. India reached 251 in 50 overs and bowled Bangladesh out for 167.
(Credits: Twitter)
Musheer Khan stepped up with a century against Ireland in their 2nd match, propelling India to 301. In reply, Ireland could only manage 100.
(Credits: Twitter)
Opener Arshin Kulkarni hammered 108 against USA in their 3rd match as India piled on 326 in 50 overs. USA, in response, managed only 125 in 50 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Musheer Khan smashed his 2nd century of the tournament, mustering 131 against New Zealand. Chasing a daunting 296, the Kiwis were skittled for 81 in 28.1 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas stitched a partnership of 215 and struck centuries against Nepal to take India to 297 against Nepal. The Men in Blue went on to win by 132 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
India found themselves under pressure while chasing for the first time in the tournament. Set 245 to chase by South Africa in the semi-final, Sachin Dhas and Uday Saharan took India over the line with 2 wickets to spare.
(Credits: Twitter)
Indian skipper Uday Saharan is the leading run-getter for India and of the tournament with 389 runs in 6 matches, averaging 64.83.
(Credits: Twitter)
Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey is the leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament. He has bagged 17 scalps in 6 matches at 8.47.
(Credits: Twitter)