e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS: 'Near perfection, to win in India', Australia coach, Andrew McDonald lauds Australia's Indore victory

IND vs AUS: 'Near perfection, to win in India', Australia coach, Andrew McDonald lauds Australia's Indore victory

According to Andrew McDonald, the team's success in the Indore Test showed there is a core group of players who are learning what it takes to win in the subcontinent and can help the side taste greater success in the future

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has admitted that visiting teams need to be "near perfect" to challenge India in their own backyard, something they sought in Indore by "doubling down" on what they had set out to achieve initially.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: 'India needs Hardik Pandya', says baffled Ian Chappell after hosts lose Indore Test
article-image

Executing perfection

Hammered by the hosts inside three days in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Australia fought back strongly to claim the third match on an Indore pitch that offered vicious turn and variable bounce.

"You have almost got to be near perfect against India in India. I think this game (Indore Test) besides that 6 for 11 was near perfect," McDonald was quoted as saying 'ESPNcricinfo'.

According to McDonald, the team's success in the Indore Test showed there is a core group of players who are learning what it takes to win in the subcontinent and can help the side taste greater success in the future.

"Everyone's journey starts at some point in time on the subcontinent, and I think there's a core group of players that will come back here more experienced and, in theory, better equipped for the challenges.

"We're talking about a series here where we've had certain conditions that probably aren't relatable to any other subcontinent tour over time, so it's always a different challenge when you do arrive here." He said Australia lost the chance to retain the trophy due to one hour of chaos in the second Test in Delhi.

Read Also
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Matthew Hayden reacts to Kohli's form in Test cricket, 'Nothing wrong with his...
article-image

Lyon heroics leads victory charge

However, on a pitch rated "poor" by the ICC, the visitors rode on star off-spinner Nathan Lyon's 11-wicket match haul to humble the visitors by nine wickets and confirm their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"We had a little bit of luck. Marnus (Labuschagne) getting bowled off a no-ball, how critical was that at that point in time, (and) that allowed a partnership to flourish. We took our opportunities as well.

"Usman's (Khawaja) flying catch and then Smudge (Smith Smith) winding back the clock with that one at leg slip. You compare that to the Delhi game where Smudge dropped one at first slip and then we dropped one at leg slip in Matthew Renshaw, and they were critical.

"We had one hour of chaos there and that cost us that Test match when we'd played pretty good cricket. We came here and doubled down on what we'd set out to achieve at the start of the tour," McDonald said. 

Read Also
PM Modi to watch fourth Ind vs Aus Test in Ahmedabad with Australian PM Anthony Albanese
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal leads Rest of India to 238 run win over Madhya Pradesh

Irani Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal leads Rest of India to 238 run win over Madhya Pradesh

IND vs AUS: 'Near perfection, to win in India', Australia coach, Andrew McDonald lauds Australia's...

IND vs AUS: 'Near perfection, to win in India', Australia coach, Andrew McDonald lauds Australia's...

IN PICS: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain ahead of fourth Test in...

IN PICS: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain ahead of fourth Test in...

Premier League: Arsenal showcase champion mentality to spark resounding comeback against Bournemouth...

Premier League: Arsenal showcase champion mentality to spark resounding comeback against Bournemouth...

Medvedev completes hard-court hat-trick with Dubai Tennis Championships title

Medvedev completes hard-court hat-trick with Dubai Tennis Championships title