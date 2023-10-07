IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Chennai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Chepauk?

The weather forecast in Chennai for India's opening game of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Australia doesn't look too good at the moment as it is raining in the city.

Heavy showers across Chennai were reported on Saturday, just a day before the Men in Blue take the field against the Aussies at Chepauk's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

And it looks like rain might play spoilsport in the day-night match on Sunday as chances of precipitation stands between 8-12% in the evening.

Which means that the game might see interruptions during the second half but fans shouldn't be too disappointed as a result will come out in all likelihood.

Bucketing down in Chennai....Very dark. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 7, 2023

Concerns for both teams ahead of WC opener

Both India and Australia are sweating over the fitness of two key players in their ranks ahead of the blockbuster opening clash.

Opener Shubman Gill is likely to miss the match as he hasn't recovered fully from dengue and still has fever. But captain Rohit Sharma refused to rule him out of contention on Saturday.

"I want Shubman Gill to get well soon. We will give every chance to him to recover. He's still not ruled out. He is a young guy, he is fit body and he will recover soon," Sharma said at the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, the Aussies are monitoring all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has picked up a hamstring injury. Skipper Pat Cummins said Stoinis would be put through his paces in the next few hours before taking a final call on the Western Australian cricketer.

"We'll announce a team tomorrow at the toss. Stoinis, yeah, still touch and go. He's going to have a run out soon, but probably up against it. He's got to jump through a few hoops. Yeah, we'll see," said Cummins on Saturday.

