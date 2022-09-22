e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInd vs Aus: Here's probable India playing XI for 2nd T20I at Nagpur

Ind vs Aus: Here's probable India playing XI for 2nd T20I at Nagpur

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Captain Rohit Sharma will open the innings for Team India

Captain Rohit Sharma will open the innings for Team India | ANI

KL Rahul will partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order

KL Rahul will partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order | ANI

Virat Kohli will come to bat at No. 3

Virat Kohli will come to bat at No. 3 | PTI

Suryakumar Yadav will follow Kohli at No. 4

Suryakumar Yadav will follow Kohli at No. 4 | ANI

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will come to bat at No. 5

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will come to bat at No. 5 | ANI

Rishabh Pant will get a chance to play. He will replace Dinesh Karthik as wicket-keeper batsman and might bat at No.6

Rishabh Pant will get a chance to play. He will replace Dinesh Karthik as wicket-keeper batsman and might bat at No.6 | ANI

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be retained in the playing XI

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be retained in the playing XI |

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will replace R Ashwin

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will replace R Ashwin |

Right arm medium fast bowler Deepak Chahar will replace struggling Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Right arm medium fast bowler Deepak Chahar will replace struggling Bhuvneshwar Kumar |

Harshal Patel will be one of three seam bowling options despite getting hammered in the 1st T20I

Harshal Patel will be one of three seam bowling options despite getting hammered in the 1st T20I |

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead Indian pace attack

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead Indian pace attack | Photo by AP/PTI

Read Also
Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma makes aggressive gesture towards Dinesh Karthik after keeper fails to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: 30,000 fans out to buy 3,000 offline tickets create stampede-like situation in...

Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: 30,000 fans out to buy 3,000 offline tickets create stampede-like situation in...

'Playing in IPL helped': Australia batsman Tim David on team's win over India in 1st T20I

'Playing in IPL helped': Australia batsman Tim David on team's win over India in 1st T20I

IPL 2023: Cash-rich league will return to old home-away format, confirms BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2023: Cash-rich league will return to old home-away format, confirms BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

'Nobody is looking, do it': Shahid Afridi recalls how teammate Shoaib Malik encouraged him to tamper...

'Nobody is looking, do it': Shahid Afridi recalls how teammate Shoaib Malik encouraged him to tamper...

'Need to consider many factors...': Suryakumar Yadav on poor show by bowlers in Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I

'Need to consider many factors...': Suryakumar Yadav on poor show by bowlers in Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I