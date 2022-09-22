Ind vs Aus: Here's probable India playing XI for 2nd T20I at Nagpur

ANI

Captain Rohit Sharma will open the innings for Team India | ANI

KL Rahul will partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order | ANI

Virat Kohli will come to bat at No. 3 | PTI

Suryakumar Yadav will follow Kohli at No. 4 | ANI

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will come to bat at No. 5 | ANI

Rishabh Pant will get a chance to play. He will replace Dinesh Karthik as wicket-keeper batsman and might bat at No.6 | ANI

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be retained in the playing XI |

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will replace R Ashwin |

Right arm medium fast bowler Deepak Chahar will replace struggling Bhuvneshwar Kumar |

Harshal Patel will be one of three seam bowling options despite getting hammered in the 1st T20I |

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead Indian pace attack | Photo by AP/PTI