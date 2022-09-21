Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma makes aggressive gesture towards Dinesh Karthik after keeper fails to appeal for DRS during 1st T20, watch

Rohit's aggressive gesture towards Karthik became an instant hit among the fans and followers on social media. |

India lost against Australia in the first T20 match at Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

Cameron Green and Matthew Wade powered Australia to a four-wicket win with four balls to spare against Rohit Sharma’s side.

Australia made an impressive start with opener Cameron Green playing the role of an aggressor. After losing skipper Aaron Finch in the opening Powerplay, premier batter Steve Smith joined forces. The star batter was stopped in his tracks by Umesh Yadav, who got the better of the Australian batter in the 12th over.

Interestingly, pacer Umesh jolted Australia with his second strike in the same over by removing Glenn Maxwell following another successful Decision Review System (DRS) call.

After opting for the review, Indian skipper Rohit was seen grabbing Dinesh Karthik's neck in a playful manner. Rohit poked fun at his long-time teammate and good friend after the senior gloveman somehow didn't appeal for a review.

Rohit's hilarious on-field antics soon became the talk of the town. Instead of Maxwell's dismissal, Rohit's aggressive gesture towards Karthik became an instant hit among fans and followers on social media.

Here are a few reactions

Man, it was appreciation for the caught behind review call, not for insulting Kartik — Progressive Indian (@Pramod83548375) September 21, 2022

Anybody who has ever played any sports,can understand it's just a friendly spat. — james kunthara (@jameskunthara) September 21, 2022