 Video: Kanpur Cops Guard Kuldeep Yadav's House After India's Heartbreaking Loss To Australia In CWC 2023 Final
According to reports, a few police personnel are patrolling outside Kuldeep Yadav's house after Team India's loss in the 2023 World Cup final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Police officials patrolling Kuldeep Yadav's house. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India's convincing defeat in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, fans have been angry at the cricketers for their inept performance. As a result, a few police personnel are patrolling outside spinner Kuldeep Yadav's house in Defence Colony in Kanpur, as per local reports.

In a posted by local news channel named ABC news, two policemen could be seen stationed outside Kuldeep's house.

Kuldeep Yadav goes wicketless for the 2nd time in the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, it was only the 2nd time that the wrist-spinner had gone wicketless in the 2023 World Cup. The 28-year-old also gone wicketless against Sri Lanka, giving away 3 runs in his 2 overs, but the pacers shot the Island nation out for 55 on that occasion.

Nevertheless, the Men in Blue gravely needed Kuldeep to work some magic out against Australia on Sunday as they were left to defend a modest 240. Contrary to expectations, things didn't go his way as the Aussie batters milked him rather comfortably without gifting him a wicket, finishing with figures of 10-0-56-0.

Overall, the Kanpur-born cricketer ended up with 15 wickets in 11 matches at 28.27. Australia, meanwhile, sealed a record 6th title by chasing 241 with 6 wickets as Travis Head cracked 137 after the tourists slipped to 47-3 at one stage.

