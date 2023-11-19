IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Hope People Are Satisfied After India Lost Toss', Says Wasim Akram After Australia Bowl

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram once again hit back at critics who have been accusing India and the BCCI of rigging the toss after Australia opted to bowl first in the ICC World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma flipped the coin and Pat Cummins called it right but his decision to bowl first surprised quite a few as teams usually like to bat after winning the toss, especially in a big match like this.

But Akram was happy to see India lose the toss so that former Pakistan cricketers like Hasan Raza and Sikandar Bakht don't have anything to accuse the hosts now.

“I hope that people are satisfied after India lost the toss today. But I’m sure they will find a way to question this too.

"Some would say that the coin landed on the sponsor’s logo today which is why India lost the toss,” Akram said on a local sports channel.

Raza and Bakht had accused Rohit Sharma of flipping the coin in such a way that it becomes difficult for the opposition captain to spot and make the right call.

"If you see closely enough, whenever Rohit Sharma gets to flip the coin for the toss, he also tosses it far away from the other captain. It is almost far enough that the other captain never really gets to see what the actual outcome of the toss was," Bakht said while talking on Geo News.

