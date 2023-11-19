IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Everyone Was Waiting For This Day', Sachin Tendulkar Arrives In Ahmedabad Hoping To See Team India Win

Sachin Tendulkar. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Former Team India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has reached Ahmedabad ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup final against Australia. The two sides will face one another in a 50-over World Cup final for the first time since 2003 and will hope to lift their 3rd silverware at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Team India have been in supreme form throughout the tournament as they have gone unbeaten in the final, stretching their winning streak to 10 matches. The Men in Blue have also won against the finalists Australia earlier in the tournament and are brimming with confidence ahead of the final despite the opposition having won 5 titles.

Speaking to ANI, Tendulkar, who arrived in Ahmedabad stated:

"I have come here to extend my good wishes. Hopefully, we will lift the trophy today. Everyone was waiting for this day."

#WATCH | Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar says "I have come here to extend my good wishes. Hopefully, we will lift the trophy today. Everyone was waiting for this day..." pic.twitter.com/XYHliO843n — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

