 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Other Leaders Witness Big Clash At Party Headquarters In Delhi
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
While the Cricket World Cup's final match between India and Australia unfolds at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Congress party has installed large screens at its headquarters in Delhi to broadcast the final game. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary KC Venugopal and other senior Congress members were in attendance to witness the match at the Congress headquarters.

Kharge and Venugpal were seen sitting next to each other and watching the final on massive screen at the Congress office.

IND vs AUS, World Cup Final: 'Unfathomable Stupidity', Says British High Commissioner On Australia's...
Additionally, it was mentioned that Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and Rahul Gandhi, the former party chief currently campaigning in Rajasthan's Bundi, are anticipated to catch the final match at their respective locations.

BJP, Congress back Team India ahead of big clash

Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress Party, along with Sonia Gandhi, has conveyed their best wishes to the Indian cricket team. They expressed that the entire nation is rallying behind them, cheering for their success in winning the World Cup.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, using his official social media account on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledged the exceptional records of victories that the 'Men in Blue' have achieved throughout the World Cup matches. Shah stated that the support of 140 crore citizens and cricket enthusiasts worldwide is firmly behind them. He concluded his message by urging Rohit Sharma's team to clinch the World Cup on Sunday.

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma Falls Prey To Glenn Maxwell After Another 'Selfless' 47
