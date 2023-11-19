IND vs AUS, World Cup Final: 'Unfathomable Stupidity', Says British High Commissioner On Australia's Decision To Bowl First After Winning Toss

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the ICC World Cup 2023 final against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are unchanged for this summit clash.

British High commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, wasn't very pleased with Cummins's decision to bowl first despite winning the toss.

Ellis, taking to X, wrote, "In an act of almost unfathomable stupidity, I have chosen to fly during the #INDvsAUSfinal - a decision almost as unwise as winning the toss and choosing to bowl?"

Earlier, Ellis, who had gone to watch the league game between India and England, said that India's current form makes them a strong contender for the title win.

"I think India looks the best at the moment. Australia are coming through nicely. I think they look strong as well. South Africa's batting is superb. Probably India would be the favourite, I would think," Ellis had said.

Cummins justification for choosing to bowl

After winning the toss, Australian captain Pat Cummins decided to field first. Explaining his decision, Cummins said, "We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final."

