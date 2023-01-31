IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara begins preparations for Border-Gavaskar series; See Pics

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara will be one of the mainstays in the middle-order when they take on Australia in the upcoming four-match Test series.

And Pujara is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the Border-Gavaskar series, which will start from the first Test in Nagpur on February 9.

Pujara has already hit the ground running and was seen having a practice session in Saurashtra on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old posted a bunch of pictures from his training session on social media.

"Getting ready for India vs Australia," Pujara captioned the post.

Pujara has been a vital cog in India's wheel over the last two Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.

Pujara's form in BGT

He was the highest run-scorer in the 2018-19 series with 521 runs including three hundreds and amassed 271 runs in 2020-21, both series India won to script history in Australia.

Pujara's form dipped after the 2018-19 tour which is why he went to England to play County cricket to get back his touch with the bat and it worked wonders for him.

He scored heaps of runs for Sussex and average over 100, smaching five centuries from 13 innings in the County Championship.

