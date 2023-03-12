IND vs AUS: Anushka Sharma reveals Virat Kohli played 'through sickness' during 186 in Ahmedabad Test

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli ended a more than three-year wait to score a Test century as he smashed 186 in the ongoing match against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

But it was Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma who revealed that the former India captain played through sickness during his 364-ball knock which put India ahead of Australia's first innings score on Day 4 of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli's marathon innings lasted nearly 520 minutes and included 15 boundaries.

"Playing through sickness with this compusure. Inspiring me always," Anushka Sharma captioned her Instagram story after Kohli's latest Test hundred.

This was Kohli's first Test hundred since November 2019 and his 75th in international cricket overall.

Kohli's 28th Test century is also his 8th against the Aussies and 14th on home soil. It came after 1205 days of playing red-ball cricket.

Kohli equals Gavaskar's record

He also equalled cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar's tally of centuries in Tests.

The 34-year-old was finally dismissed by Todd Murphy in the final session of the penultimate day. He was the final Indian wicket to fall as the hosts reached 571 in 178.5 overs, 91 runs ahead of Australia's first innings score of 480.

Kohli was India's second centurion in the match after opener Shubman Gill, who made 128 but got out on the third day to Nathan Lyon.

Lyon and Murphy both took three wickets each while Matthew Kuhnemann and Mitchell Starc picked on each.