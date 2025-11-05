IND Vs AUS, 4th T20, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?

Image: BCCI/X

The five-match T20 series between India and Australia is finely poised at 1-1, setting up a crucial fourth encounter on November 6, 2025, at Gold Coast. The match, starting at 1:45 pm IST, could prove pivotal in determining which team carries momentum into the final leg of the series. With both sides having tasted victory so far, expectations are high for an intense and competitive contest.

Australia, playing on home soil, will be keen to seize the advantage and take a 2-1 lead in the series. India, on the other hand, will look to build on the confidence from their recent win to assert themselves in unfamiliar conditions. The fourth T20I is likely to be a tactical battle, where execution under pressure and adaptability will be crucial for both teams.

For India, young talents like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have brought fresh energy to the batting lineup. Sharma, in particular, has been a consistent scorer, while spin specialist Varun Chakravarthy and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be expected to deliver breakthroughs and control the run flow. Australia will rely on power hitters like Tim David and Marcus Stoinis to change games quickly.

When and where to watch India vs Australia 4th T20?

The match between India and Australia in Gold Coast will kickstart at 1:45 pm IST.

The live telecast of the same will take place on Star Sports. Fans can catch the live streaming on Jio Hotstar.

While India enters the game with confidence from their recent performance, Australia’s home advantage and experienced T20 lineup ensure that this fourth T20I promises to be a high-octane contest. Both teams will be aiming not just for victory but also for momentum as the series heads toward its decisive final matches, making this encounter a must-watch for cricket fans.