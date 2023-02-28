IND vs AUS 3rd Test, BGT 2023: Predicted XI, when & where to watch Live Streaming and on TV?

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from Wednesday. Hosts India already lead the 4-match series 2-0 and retained the BGT for the fourth time in succession after winning the second Test in Delhi earlier this month.

Where is the third Test going to be played?

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1.

Where can fans watch the India vs Australia 3rd Test on TV?

Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the live streaming of 3rd Test match on Hoststar. The match will be aired on Star Sports on TV.

Where can fans watch the India vs Australia 3rd Test online?

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS 3rd Test match for free on Jio TV.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs AUS 3rd Test match.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma(C), CA Pujara, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, RA Jadeja, KS Bharat, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami

Australia Predicted XI: Steve Smith(C), Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey, PSP Handscomb, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, LR Morris, Todd Murphy