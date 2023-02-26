IND vs AUS BGT: Australian players arrive in Indore for the 3rd Test, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 26, 2023
Australian cricket team arrived in Indore for the 3rd Test match against India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.
Pic/Anandshivre
Australia lost the first Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur inside three days.
Pic/Anandshivre
Australia lost the second Test to India by six wickets in New Delhi, which meant their chances of winning the Test series came to an end as India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Pic/Anandshivre
Now 2-0 behind, Australia will now face India in the third Test at Holkar Stadium in Indore, starting from March 1.
Pic/Anandshivre
Legendary Australian captain Allan Border slammed Australia's "panicky and frenetic" batting in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and said that he is "shell-shocked" with the result.
Pic/Anandshivre
Australia's hopes of securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India for the first time in 19 years were thwarted after collapsing to a second straight Test defeat.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins has acknowledged that his team's batter overplayed their hands in their second innings, going above and beyond the call of duty in a spectacular batting collapse that cost them the second Test in less than a session.
After the Nagpur loss, Cummins urged his batters to be courageous and proactive, but he later acknowledged that his team may have taken things too far the other way in Delhi.
