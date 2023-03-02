IND VS AUS 3rd Test: Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to become 3rd highest wicket taker of India in international cricket

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND VS AUS 3rd Test: Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to become 3rd highest wicket taker of India in international cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin went past Kapil Dev to become the third highest wicket-taker for India in International cricket

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
article-image

Ravichandran Ashwin went past Kapil Dev to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket. After struggling to make an impact on Day 1 of the Third Test at Indore, Ashwin picked up the first wicket of the day, trapping Peter Handscomb at short leg. Ashwin went on to take three wickets in the morning session as Australia were bowled out for 197 runs.

article-image
article-image

Records galore

Ashwin, who had 686 international scalps at the start of the match, went past Kapil Dev (687), dismissing Alex Carey. Ashwin trails only Harbhajan Singh (711) and Anil Kumble (956). Muttiah Muralitharan (1347) currently leads the list, followed by Shane Warne (1001), James Anderson (972), and Anil Kumble, who sits fourth.

Having made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2010, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner has taken 466 Test wickets, 151 in ODIs, and 72 in T20I.

Ashwin is the second-highest wickettaker for India in Tests, with 466 scalps, trailing Anil Kumble's 619.

