IND vs AUS, Indore Test: Fan asks BCCI to 'stop selling Day 4 & 5 tickets' after 14-wickets mayhem

The Indore curator is under fire after he produced a rank-turner for the third Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

14 wickets fell on the first day at the Holkar Stadium with India getting bowled out for just 109 and then Australia reaching 156 for 4 by the end of play.

India lost 7 wickets in the first session itself as batters struggled big time against Australian spinners Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

Matthew Kuhnemann shines for AUS

Kuhnemann bagged his maiden five-wicket haul while Lyon took three and Murphy picked one as Australia dominated proceedings on a turning track.

Looking at the proceedings in the first session itself, a fan was seen with a hilarious placard saying, "BCCI stop selling Day 4 & 5 tickets."

This was also in reference to the first-two Tests of the series which finished inside three days in Nagpur and Delhi.

Indore Pitch too hot to handle for Team India

Pitches in both those Tests were also in the news even before the matches as the visitors and the touring cricket pundits and commentators from Australia expressed their concerns.

Pitches in Nagpur and Delhi also started turning from the first day but it wasn't nearly as much as what everyone witnessed in Indore.

Former Aussie opener-turned-commentator Matthew Hayden was highly critical of the pitch and slammed the curator for dishing out a wicket like this.

Another early finish on the cards

"No way spinners should come to bowl in the sixth over. This is the reason I don't like these kinds of surfaces. 4.8 degrees, that's massive turn. That's the sort of turn you'd expect day three.

"It doesn't matter whether Australia wins this Test or India. These kinds of surfaces are not good for Test cricket.

"You are allowed to have a four-five days Test match. At this pace I feel sorry for the fans, I don't think this Test will go for Day 4," Hayden said while on commentary duties during the first session.

Fans also took to social media to troll the Indore pitch after watching things unfold on Day 1.

