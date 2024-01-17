IND vs AFG: Stunned Bengaluru Crowd Goes Completely Silent As Virat Kohli Registers 1st Golden Duck In T20Is; Watch

Virat Kohli fans in Bengaluru were eager to watch their favourite cricketer play live in front of them but they were left completely shell-shocked as the former India captain got out for a golden duck in the ongoing third T20I against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Kohli, who has smashed several centuries for India and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at this iconic venue, registered his first duck in T20I cricket.

It was also the 35th duck across formats in Kohli's career, which is the most for any Indian batter in international cricket.

Most ducks for India across formats in international cricket:

35 - Virat Kohli

34 - Sachin Tendulkar

33 - Rohit Sharma

31 - Virender Sehwag

India off to horrendous start

The former RCB skipper received a massive cheer when he came out to bat after the fall of Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket in the fourth over, which produced two wickets for Afghanistan and Fareed Ahmed.

Both Jaiswal and Kohli got out playing rash shots as both wanted to accelerate from the word go and dominate the bowler but Ahmed had the better of them.

The double-wicket over reduced India to 18 for 2 after Rohit Sharma won the toss for the third time in succession and but opted to bat first for the first time in this series.