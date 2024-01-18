 IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Slides Into Team India's Group Picture After Series Win; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Slides Into Team India's Group Picture After Series Win; Watch Video

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Slides Into Team India's Group Picture After Series Win; Watch Video

A video is going viral on social media which shows Kohli using the dew on the M Chinnaswamy outfield to slide into Team India's group picture.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Virat Kohli was at his jovial best after the team's series victory over Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The Men in Blue defeated Afghanistan via two Super Overs after both teams ended up on the identical score of 212 after 40 overs.

They again were tied on the score of 16 after the first Super Over before India finally managed to outclass the Afghans in the second Super Over by defending 11 runs in the final over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.

After the match, Rohit Sharma and his teammates posed for a group picture with the series trophy but one person was missing from the frame until he slid into it.

A video is going viral on social media which shows Kohli using the dew on the M Chinnaswamy outfield to slide into the group picture.

Read Also
IND vs AFG: Stunned Bengaluru Crowd Goes Completely Silent As Virat Kohli Registers 1st Golden Duck...
article-image

India beat Afghanistan in double Super Over thriller

Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck for the first time in T20Is but India still managed to post a massive total of 212 for 4 on the board thanks to Rohit Sharma's record-breaking hundred.

The skipper smashed 121 not out off 69 balls with 11 fours and 8 sixes to top score in the match. Rinku Singh also played a crucial knock of 69 not out with two boundaries and six maximums to help India recover from 22 for 4 to go past the 200-run mark.

Fifties from Gulbadin Naib (55*), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50) and Ibrahim Zadran (50) along with a crucial 34 from Mohammad Nabi helped the visitors end up with 212 for 6 in 20 overs.

Read Also
IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: 'Masterclass In Learning, Fun & Entertainment' - Rinku Singh Enjoys Batting...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian Open 2024: Gallant Sumit Nagal Goes Down Fighting In 4-Set Thriller vs Jungcheng Shang

Australian Open 2024: Gallant Sumit Nagal Goes Down Fighting In 4-Set Thriller vs Jungcheng Shang

Watch: India's Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Pads Up And Bats In Nets During His Visit To MCG

Watch: India's Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Pads Up And Bats In Nets During His Visit To MCG

Delhi HC Asks Registry To Inform MS Dhoni Of Defamation Suit Via Phone & Email

Delhi HC Asks Registry To Inform MS Dhoni Of Defamation Suit Via Phone & Email

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Slides Into Team India's Group Picture After Series Win; Watch...

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Slides Into Team India's Group Picture After Series Win; Watch...

Watch: Tense Moments In India’s Dugout During Double Super Over Thriller vs Afghanistan In 3rd...

Watch: Tense Moments In India’s Dugout During Double Super Over Thriller vs Afghanistan In 3rd...