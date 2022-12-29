e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I'm ready to quit if team management says: David Warner on playing in the 2023 ODI World Cup

The 36-year-old, who was undergoing prolonged lean patch in red-ball cricket, silenced his detractors by scoring a double century in his 100th Test.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Melbourne: Star Australia opener David Warner on Thursday said he is "committed" to playing next year's 50-over World Cup in India but will quit if the team management says "it's time".

article-image

Asked if the second Test against South Africa, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs, will be his final Boxing Day Test, the southpaw said, "I'm committed to playing next year's World Cup. I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring, but if they (the team management) do tap me on the back and say it's time, I'm ready (to quit)," said Warner, who was adjudged 'Player of the match.'

On Tuesday, Warner, one the finest all-format players, became the 10th man in Test cricket's history to score a century in his 100th match, and the second to score a double ton.

article-image

"The knock will be right up there for me. I always knew I have it in me to perform on the big stage," Warner said.

Australia put up a dominating performance to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Phenomenal achievement from the boys to get the job done. We saw some crazy stuff from (Cameron) Green and (Mitchell) Starc, also a fantastic hundred by (Alex) Carey. 100th Test in front of a packed MCG, what a match it turned out to be," Warner said.

article-image

