AUS vs SA: The moment David Warner scores double ton in his 100th Test, watch

Australian veteran opener David Warner on Tuesday notched up his third double century in Test cricket on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against SA at the iconic MCG on Tuesday.

Warner reached 200 in 254 balls with 16 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Earlier, Warner ended a Test century drought that lasted for almost three years, smashing a historic ton on Tuesday.

Much to the delight of Australian and millions of fans that adore him worldwide, Warner got to his double ton despite suffering from cramps.

Prior to this, Warner's previous century was back on January 3, 2020, when he smashed 111* against New Zealand.

Watch the moment when Warner reached his double ton

#DavidWarner becomes the first Australian to score a double hundred on 100th Test.pic.twitter.com/QpiA7d4LVV — Akhil Gupta 🏏 (@Guptastats92) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, former England captain Joe root is the first batsman to score a double ton in his 100th Test.

Warner also has the second-highest amount of international cricket centuries among active players. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli tops this list with 72 tons and Warner is at second with 45. England's Root is at third with 44 centuries while Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith are tied at 41 centuries each.

Unique feat as opener

Warner has also registered the highest amount of centuries by an opener, with total of 45 centuries. He has 20 centuries in ODIs and 25 in the longer formats. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is tied with 45 centuries, he has hit 45 of his 100 centuries as an opener. Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle also has all of his 42 international centuries scored as an opener.