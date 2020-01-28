'I'm not ready but here I go...': LeBron James pens emotional letter after Kobe Bryant's death

New Delhi: Basketball star LeBron James on Tuesday broke his silence on the demise of Kobe Bryant, writing a heartfelt caption and posting several photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star.
"I'm not ready but here I go..." wrote in a post on Instagram adding "sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi.."
Expressing his feelings on Kobe and Gianna's demise, James wrote, "Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA."
"Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have. WTF!! I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man, I love you, big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going," he added.
"Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life", he finished,
Kobe Bryant’s last tweet before his death was a congratulatory message to LeBron James on him surpassing Kobe to become the third-highest-scoring player in NBA. The retired LA Lakers star lost his place to fellow LA Lakers player ‘King’ James on Saturday.
Bryant had tweeted, “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644”.
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were traveling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas, local media reported on Monday.
The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers.
Kobe was also known as ‘Black Mamba’, a term which he coined for himself. In his 2015 documentary, 'Muse', Kobe revealed the origin of ‘Black Mamba’. Although he didn’t reveal what incident made him take this step, it is presumed that he was talking about the charges of sexual assault which were levelled at him back in 2003 at Colorado by a 19-year-old woman. He hints that the case shattered his family and changed the perception of his fans on him.
