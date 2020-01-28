'I'm not ready but here I go...': LeBron James pens emotional letter after Kobe Bryant's death

Expressing his feelings on Kobe and Gianna's demise, James wrote, "Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA."

"Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have. WTF!! I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man, I love you, big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going," he added.