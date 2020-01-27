‘Continuing to move the game forward’: Black Mamba's last tweet congratulates LeBron James on surpassing him

He added, “I was just trying to soak up everything that I could and I remember one thing that he said. He was, like, 'If you want to try to be great at it, or want to be one of the greats you have to put the work in. There's no substitution for work.’”

Recalling an earlier encounter with Kobe, James said, “He gave me a pair of shoes that I ended up wearing the following night. It was the red-white-and-blue Kobes. I was a 15 and he was a 14, and I wore them anyway, and I sat and just talked to him for a bit. He gave me the shoes and I rocked them in the game."