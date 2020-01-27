‘Black Mamba’: Why did Kobe Bryant create this alter-ego of himself?

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most gifted sportsmen on the planet. His death on Sunday is being mourned by everyone across the globe. Upon hearing this grave news, Twitter flooded with prayers for him and his 13-year-old daughter, who was also among the deceased.

Many people paid tribute to Kobe by citing his alter-ego name, ‘Black Mamba’. While many people know that he had nicknamed himself ‘Black Mamba’, not many people know that he gave himself this name during one of the darkest times of his life.

In his 2015 documentary, 'Muse', Kobe revealed the origin of ‘Black Mamba’. In his documentary, he said, “I went from a person who was at the top of his game, had everything coming, to a year later, having absolutely no idea where life is going or if you are even going to be a part of life as we all know it.”