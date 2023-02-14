'I'm homosexual, I don't want to hide myself': Czech footballer Jakub Jankto comes out Gay

Czech international midfielder Jakub Jankto came out gay, announcing the same in an emotional video on his Twitter account. "I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself," Jankto said in the video.

Jankto is a winger on loan at Czech top-flight side Sparta Prague from Getafe. The 27-year-old became the first player attached to a club in La Liga to come out gay.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Emotional video

"Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, or with love," he added.

"I have a job and I have been doing it as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion," said Jankto.

Club offers support

Sparta Prague said Jankto had previously told the club and his teammates about his sexual orientation.

"Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club's management, coach and teammates some time ago," said the club on Twitter.

"Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions.

"You have our support. Live your life, Jakub. Nothing else matters."

Getafe also offered their support.

"Our maximum respect and unconditional support to our footballer Jakub Jankto," wrote the Madrid side on Twitter.

Governing bodies

The top football bodies also threw their support behind Jankto, just like several football clubs.

"We're all with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone," tweeted FIFA.

"Well done, Jakub. You're a true inspiration, and European football is with you!" said UEFA.

"Proud of you, Jakub!" tweeted La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Bayern Munic coach Julian Nagelsmann also championed Jakub decision to come out and credited his courage.

"I do think its courageous, but I think it's a shame that we have to discuss it as courageous because it should be a normality. It shouldn't need courage to come out. The fact is , he is ultimately stepping into the shoes of many people that maybe haven't been able to make these types of statements in the past and I think it's a very impressive thing to do. I'm pleased for him that he has done it and I would hope he has a much more comfortable life as a result"

Jankto, who has also played for Udinese and Sampdoria in Serie A, has played 45 games and scored four goals for the Czech national team.

He has a three-year-old son, David, with his ex-girlfriend with whom he broke up in 2021.

Read Also Will Elon Musk buy the football club Manchester United?

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)