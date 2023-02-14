Premier League: Gakpo & Salah shake indifferent form to win high-energy Merseyside Derby; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 14, 2023
Cody Gakpo scored his first goal for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's team secured their first Premier League win this year with a 2-0 victory against Everton at Anfield
Mohamed Salah's first-half opener set Liverpool on their way to the win in a bad-tempered game
The game ended with players players confronting each other on the pitch following a foul by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Liverpool's Andy Robertson
Liverpool started the game having lost three of their last four league matches while conceding nine goals and scoring one,
While Everton were hopeful of turning a corner under new manager Sean Dyche after a shock win over leaders Arsenal last time out.
Everton were left in the relegation zone on 18 points from 22 matches, one point off the safety zone.
Liverpool may be having a torrid season by their own high standards, but they still have a glimmer of hope of qualifying for the Champions League.
Liverpool trail Newcastle United in fourth by nine points and have a game in hand on Eddie Howe's side, while Gakpo's confidence should be lifted after getting his first goal.
Salah, who was joint-top scorer in the Premier League last season, will also be relieved to have got his first league goal since netting against Leicester City on Dec. 26.