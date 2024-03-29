'I’m Hitting 4 Sixes In An Over': Riyan Parag's Old Tweet Surfaces After His Explosive Performance In RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match

Riyan Parag | Credits: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Riyan Parag delivered a smashing batting performance in the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

Parag, who was often criticised for his lacklustre performances in the last IPL season, stepped up for the team when he was needed the most. The 23-year-old came out to bat after Jos Buttler's dismissal at 30/2. He was struggling a bit to get into rhythm before he could unleash his firepower.

Parag played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 84 off 45 balls to help Rajasthan Royals set a hefty target of 186 for Delhi Capitals to chase. It is his highest individual score in his IPL career. In the final over of the RR's batting, the Assam-born cricketer smashed 25 runs, including 3 fours and 2 sixes off DC pacer Anrich Nortje.

When the going got tough, Riyan Parag came out all guns blazing and scored a magnificent 84*

He receives the Player of the Match award



He receives the Player of the Match award 🏆



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/gSsTvJeK8v#TATAIPL | #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/qYa1QmatlL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2024

Following his brilliant batting performance, Riyan Parag's old tweet on his X handle (formerly Twitter) from a year ago start to surface on internet. In the tweet, Parag exuded confidence of 'hitting four sixes in an over'.

"My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.."

In his scintillating unbeaten knock of 84 off 45 balls, Riyan Parag smashed seven fours and 6 sixes during his innings. The 23-year-old hit four sixes against Anrich Nortje while a maximum each against Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

In the Rajasthan Royals' opening match against Lucknow Super Giants, Riyan Produced an impactful performance as he played a knock of 48 off 29 balls to help the team post a total of 193 in 20 overs. RR won that match by 20 runs in Jaipur.