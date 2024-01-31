'I'm A Bit Fat At Times And I Love A Beer': Mitchell Marsh's Hilarious Speech From CA Awards Goes Viral; WATCH

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh left everyone in splits at the Cricket Australia Awards 2023-24 after he won the Allan Border medal on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old pipped his captain Pat Cummins and the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head to bag the most prestigious medal in Australian cricket.

Mitch Marsh's stupendous 2023

Marsh underwent keyhole surgery on his left ankle in January last year in a last-ditch effort to prolong his international career, especially in Test cricket.

And the decision worked wonders as Marsh returned to the sport with a bang, scoring 118 in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley. He then went on to make 441 runs at 49 during the ODI World Cup, including 177 not out against Bangladesh.

The all-rounder's stellar year in numbers

During the voting period for the Allan Border Medal which ran from January 22 last year to January 9, 2024, Marsh scored 1,452 runs in Tests and ODIs combined.

He will also have gained points for his prolific T20I series against South Africa during which he hit 92* and 79* out of three innings.

Overall, Marsh amassed 540 runs at 67.50 in 5 Tests, 858 runs in 20 ODIs at 47.66 and even managed 186 runs from 3 T20Is in 2023.

Marsh leaves everyone laughing & crying at the same time

Marsh not only aced with the bat and ball on the cricket field, but he also hit it out of the park with his hilarious and emotional speech while accepting the award.

"I'm sort of hoping me winning this is not like Covid and you look back on it and three years time and go, 'This was a weird time'," Marsh joked.

"One of my friends sent me the list today and I just thought - if I win it's going to look weird," Marsh said to loud laughs at the indoor venue.

He then went on to thank his teammates and family for the support and faith they showed in him especially during the tough times.

"I'm a bit fat at times and I love a beer but you see the best in me always and you've changed my life. For your support and your leadership, Patty, playing under you is a dream.

"I often spoke to my wife Greta about...," Marsh said before pausing as he got emotional during the speech. "... that I just wanted to get one more crack at it, and it's been amazing. She gave me the perspective on life that I needed."