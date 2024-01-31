Australian Cricket Awards 2024: Full List Of Winners From Celebratory Night In Pics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 31, 2024
Australian skipper Pat Cummins arrived with his wife, Becky Boston for Australia Cricket Awards 2024
Credits: Twitter/Cricket Australia
Australian cricket couple Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy graced the awards function with elegance and beauty
Credits: Twitter/Cricket Australia
Australia women's team all-rounder Ellsey Perry grabbed the attention with her gorgeousness at Australia Cricket Awards function. She won Women's ODI and T20I Cricketer of the Year
Credits: Twitter
Former Australia captain Steve Smith and his wife Dani Willis in smiles as they pose for a picture before heading for Australia Cricket awards
Credits: Twitter
ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year Usman Khawaja posed with his wife Rachel McLellan at awards function
Credits: Twitter/Cricket Australia
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and his partner Emily Redwood in all smiles at Australia Cricket Awards 2024 function
Credits: Twitter/Cricket Australia
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood looked dapper in their formal attires at awards function 2024
Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch marked his attendance with his wife Amy Griffith and 4-year-old daughter Esther at Australia Cricket Awards
Credits: Twitter/Cricket Australia
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been honoured with Allan Border Award and ODI Cricketer of the Year
Credits: Twitter
All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was honoured with Belinda Clarke Award at Australia Cricket Awards 2024. She also won Community Impact Award
Credits: Twitter
Nathan Lyon took home the Test Cricketer of the Year award as he was the wicket-taker in Tests last year
Credits: Twitter
Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff won the T20I cricketer of the year 2023 award at Australia Cricket Awards
Credits: Twitter
Victoria all-rounder Fergus O'Neill won the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year
Credits: Twitter/Cricket Australia
Emma de Broughe took home the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year for being the best young female cricketer
Credits: Twitter