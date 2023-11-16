PM Narendra Modi To Attend ICC World Cup 2023 Final Featuring India In Ahmedabad On Nov 19: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad on November 19, according to Dainik Jagran. The summit clash will feature home team India at the world's biggest cricket stadium.

PM Modi is a massive cricket fan and was one of the first ones to wish Team India after they defeated New Zealand to reach the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time in history.

Modi lauds Kohli & Shami

The Prime Minister also hailed the individual performances of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami in the match on social media.

PM Modi had last attended a cricket match when India took on Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series earlier this year.

PM Modi and his Aussie counterpart Anthony Albanese both graced the Narendra Modi Stadium before the Test match and met with players from both teams.

They even took a lap of honour at the iconic venue and watched the first day's play between India and Australia.

India vs Australia in final a possibility

The two arch-rivals could come face-to-face once again in this World Cup as India will be facing the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday.

The Men in Blue have already defeated the Aussies and Proteas in the league stage but will have to repeat that feat one more time to clinch their first ICC title in 10 years.

India have won the ODI World Cup twice, under Kapil Dev in 1983 and under MS Dhoni in 2011. The wait continues for the third trophy but it looks like the hosts could go on to fulfill the dream of Indian cricket fans once again as they haven't lost a single game out of 10 ODIs in this edition so far.

