ICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Caught Vaping On Camera During South Africa Clash In Lucknow; WATCH

Glenn Maxwell. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was spotted smoking while sitting at the balcony after getting dismissed during the 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday. The video went viral on social media and it left fans in splits, especially with Australia in dire straits at that stage.

Read Also Mumbai: 7 Resto Pubs To Watch India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match With Your Friends

Maxwell performed admirably with the ball, giving away not even a single boundary in his full 10-over spell. He took figures of 10-0-34-2, picking up wickets of Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock, who top-scored with 109 to propel the Proteas to 311/9 in 50 overs. However, the Victorian failed with the bat, managing only 3 runs off 17 deliveries.

Australia's World Cup hopes hang by the thread after heaviest defeat in World Cup:

With a 134-run defeat to South Africa at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the five-time champions' World Cup hopes remain at a knife's edge. Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first, but Australia nowhere near their best with the ball and on the field, dropping an eye-watering six chances.

Their outing with the bat turned out to be even worse, losing six wickets inside 100 runs, with a couple of contentious dismissals involved. The Proteas moved to the top of the table with that massive win and are well on track to reach the semi-final.