'Cricket Match Is Nothing In Front Of Our Soldiers': Fans Call For Boycott Of India vs Pakistan CWC 2023 Clash

India vs Pakistan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ahead of India's blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, fans have threatened to boycott the match on social media due to Pakistan's involvement in terrorism, once again sparking a 'Boycott' trend and debate that if sports and politics/international relations can be kept separate.

Earlier on September 13, an Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The pictures, and videos of Pakistani players receiving a warm welcome for their matches in the World Cup in India have gone viral after this encounter, with many questioning why Pakistani players are being treated this way when the instances of terrorism continue from Pakistan's side, causing loss of life and property in India, especially of soldiers, security and police forces.

The announcement of a pre-match show in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, featuring Bollywood singers Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also made plenty of fans furious. It is notable that no opening ceremony was held for the ICC Cricket World Cup, being hosted in India for the first time ever.

India and Pakistan have ceased to play bilateral series since 2012-13:

Also, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2013 and India last travelled to Pakistan for the 2008 Asia Cup. Since 2013, India has only played Pakistan in ICC tournaments like the T20 World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy, and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournament, Asia Cup.

The viral media of Pakistan players receiving a warm welcome and announcement of the pre-match show in Ahmedabad ahead of the IND-PAK clash led to many social media users voicing out their displeasure, threatening to boycott the show and the match itself.

Below are fans reactions of calling for India-Pakistan game boycott:

Pakistani kill our soldiers

and

We welcome them all arms and legs open



We are not citizens worth dying for....

No , we are not



Shame on us

Shame on @BCCI

Shameful @JayShah#BoycottIndoPakMatch#BoycottBCCI pic.twitter.com/hauwJaBWQw — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) 🇮🇳 (@major_pawan) October 12, 2023

Cricket match is nothing infront of our Soldiers.



Enemies are always enemy.



Shame on BCCI and Jay Shah



Pakistani doesn't deserve this type of welcome.#BoycottIndoPakMatch #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/S3gxZOvH1T — विवेक शुक्ला (@vivekcool007) October 13, 2023

BCCI and Jay Shah please cancel this welcome ceremony of Ch*tiya Pakistan in Ahmedabad.



We love our country and our Soldiers.



Don't force our Artists to perform infront of Pakistanis players.#BoycottIndoPakMatch#boycottIndiaVsPak #Shame #shameonbcci #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK speed pic.twitter.com/AjY3kNSafU — Ajeet Kumar🇮🇳 (@ajeetkr03) October 13, 2023

What BCCI and Jay Shah have done in the honor of Pakistan team will not be tolerated at all.



Our soldiers are fighting bravely against Pakistan supported terrorists on the border.



And BCCI is organizing Mujra to welcome Pakistan team.



Shameful @BCCI #BoycottIndoPakMatch pic.twitter.com/igb4S3yBAE — Ajay kulhari (@ajay__kulhari) October 13, 2023

What BCCI and Jay Shah have done in the honor of Pakistan team will not be tolerated at all.



Our soldiers are fighting bravely against Pakistan supported terrorists on the border.



#BoycottIndoPakMatch#BoycottIndoPakMatchpic.twitter.com/VvQY8HVP1w — GURMEET 𝕏 (@GURmeetG9) October 13, 2023

It's worth noting that India are unbeaten in their seven 50-over World Cup matches against Pakistan.