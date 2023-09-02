Mumbai: 7 Resto Pubs To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match With Your Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023
Beer Cafe a popular budget friendly resto pub in Mumbai is a perfect place to hang out with your friends and watch the epic Cricket match between India and Pakistan. You can visit the resto pub across its various outlets in Mumbai
The Irish House is all set for the epic clash. To add more excitement to your match day with friends the resto pub has started a new scheme with a special DIY Lunch Platter and a bucket of 4’s or 6’s
Social- one of the most popular resto pubs popular amongst the youth in the country is all set to love stream the match as well. Visit your nearest Social outlet with your friends to enjoy the evening full of excitement
Someplace Else in BKC is another such place where you can watch the match live with your friends and family. The electrifying place that has a quirky wall art, fancy lanterns is also popular for its variety food and drinks that you can definetely try
The Studs Sports Bar and Grill in Thane and Juhu is another place for Sports lovers. The place is known for its amazing ambience, make sure to enjoy the the thrilling live screening of India vs Pakistan cricket match
Mitron At George, Fort is another fantastic place to watch the India vs Pakistan match live. The place offers a good ambience, food and drinks for you and your buddies
Cavalry The Lounge in Powai is another place to watch the match live with your friends. Get readyu to enjoy the evening danicng and vibing to the beats while watching the thrilling match
