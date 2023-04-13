Mumbai: 7 lit restaurants in BKC that are perfect for your Instagram feed

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023
Butterfly High is a vibrant restaurant that doubles as a co-working space and is perfect for those Instagram selfies. It also offers tasty Indian food with a twist
Zomato
Someplace Else is exactly as the name suggests. It is an electrifying place that has a quirky wall art, fancy cane & bamboo lanterns suspended from the ceiling
Blah! Is a whimsical themed restaurant that has a tall flamingo, white, pops of pink and green. This place serves continental and Asian food
Toast and Tonic is a beautiful rustic farmhouse themed restaurant perfect for those afternoon meals with friends & family
Zomato
Amazonia Cafe has an aesthetic of tropical rainforest. The cafe is perfect for hanging out with your loved ones
Poetry by Love and Cheesecake is an all day neighbourhood-style cafe that serves Amercian- European cooking & classic beverages
Kyma is a restaurant that will get you closer to nature. The place offers Asian, Mediterranean food and craft cocktails along with earthy aesthtics
Zomato
Thanks For Reading!