Mumbai: 7 lit restaurants in BKC that are perfect for your Instagram feed

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 13, 2023

Butterfly High is a vibrant restaurant that doubles as a co-working space and is perfect for those Instagram selfies. It also offers tasty Indian food with a twist

Zomato

Someplace Else is exactly as the name suggests. It is an electrifying place that has a quirky wall art, fancy cane & bamboo lanterns suspended from the ceiling

Blah! Is a whimsical themed restaurant that has a tall flamingo, white, pops of pink and green. This place serves continental and Asian food

Toast and Tonic is a beautiful rustic farmhouse themed restaurant perfect for those afternoon meals with friends & family

Zomato

Amazonia Cafe has an aesthetic of tropical rainforest. The cafe is perfect for hanging out with your loved ones

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake is an all day neighbourhood-style cafe that serves Amercian- European cooking & classic beverages

Kyma is a restaurant that will get you closer to nature. The place offers Asian, Mediterranean food and craft cocktails along with earthy aesthtics

Zomato

Thanks For Reading!

Poila Boishakh 2023: 7 Restaurants in Mumbai that serve scrumptious Bengali food
Find out More