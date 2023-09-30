ICC World Cup 2023: Dale Steyn Picks 5 Fast Bowlers To Watch Out For, Includes 1 Indian

Dale Steyn. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Former Proteas pace legend Dale Steyn has chosen Mohammed Siraj as one of the five speedsters to watch out for in the upcoming 2023 World Cup. Steyn named Siraj as a key player for India due to his ability to swing the new ball and also included one of his countrymen in the list.

Siraj, currently the No.1 ranked ODI bowler was nothing less than sensational in the Asia Cup 2023 final. The Hyderabad-born speedster blew Sri Lanka way in Colombo, finishing with six wickets and became the first Indian to take 4 scalps in an over, reducing the hosts to 12-5 at one stage. They were eventually bowled out for 50 and the Men in Blue won by 10 wickets.

In a video uploaded by the ICC on Instagram, here's what Steyn said about Siraj:

"[He] swings the ball upfront, knock over the big batters, key player for India."

The second bowler he chose was Kagiso Rabada due to his familiarity with the Indian conditions:

"Big bounce, lots of pace, familiar with Indian conditions."

The 40-year-old went on to select Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi in his elite list by warning Team India skipper Rohit Sharma."

"His pace alone is going to give him tons of wickets" - Dale Steyn on Mark Wood

Steyn reckons English speedster Mark Wood's sheer pace will terrorise several batters and will fetch him tons of wickets.

"Mark Wood has extreme pace. I think he’s going to take a lot of wickets for England. His fear factor, his pace alone is going to give him tons of wickets."

The 93-Test veteran made a big claim, stating that Trent Boult will be the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

"I think he is going to be the leading wicket-taker in this World Cup."

The 2023 World Cup kicks off on October 5th, with England facing New Zealand.

