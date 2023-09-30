ICC World Cup 2023: 'We Were Welcomed In India In A Great Way', Says Pakistan Keeper-Batter Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan felt Indian crowd welcomed them in the best possible way, comparing the rousing reception similar to that at home. The right-handed batter took pride in scoring a hundred during the warm-up match against New Zealand on Friday in Hyderabad and that communication was the critical thing during his partnership with Babar Azam.

Pakistan cricket team received an incredible reception when they arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 27th) ahead of the showpiece tournament. The likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Rizwan took to their official social media handles and were awestruck by the buzz among the fans.

After a whirlwind innings against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday, Rizwan claimed:

"A hundred is a hundred, proud and happy of it. Scoring a century for Pakistan is always special. The Indian crowd gave us a lot of love at the airport itself, just like how our fans love us back in Pakistan. We were welcomed in India in a great way."

The 31-year-old also heaped praise on Saud Shakeel for his 53-ball 75 and added:

"In T20Is I open for Pakistan, in Tests I bat at 6-7 and in ODIs I bat at number 4, I play according to the team requirements. Saud Shakeel is in great form and he played a classy knock today. Hopefully he turns out to be a great player in the ODI format as well. I and Babar try to rotate the strike, we bat similarly, our communication is good and that helps us."

New Zealand chase Pakistan's steep target comfortably:

Despite making 345 after opting to bat first, Pakistan had no answers to the Kiwi onslaught as they romped home with five wickets to spare. Rachin Ravindra, promoted up the order, top-scored with 97, while the returning Kane Williamson struck a half-century before retiring out.

However, it was James Neesham, Mark Chapman, and Daryl Mitchell, who provided the finishing touches to the innings. Chapman and Mitchell also made half-centuries as the Black Caps won with 38 balls and 5 wickets to spare.