ICC World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa Involved In Freak Swimming Pool Accident Ahead of Opener vs India; Pic Viral

Australia suffered another injury blow ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 opener against India as leg-spinner Adam Zampa cut his face in the swimming pool of their team hotel in Chennai on Saturday.

Zampa suffered minor cuts on his face but is likely to be okay to play against India at Chepauk's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (October 8).

“He swam into the pool wall apparently, he said. He had his eyes closed and thought he was swimming in a straight line and swam straight into the step of the pool.

“He’s all good, just a little bit sore, so had a pretty quiet week too,” Aussie skipper Pat Cummins told reporters on Saturday.

Zampa isn’t the first Australian cricketer to endure a swimming pool mishap while touring the subcontinent, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey infamously falling into a Karachi hotel pool last year. However, Carey’s blunder sparked a purple patch with the bat, averaging 71.83 with the bat in his following nine Tests.

Marcus Stoinis doubtful for opener

But the Aussies have a bigger concern in all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who picked up a hamstring injury recently and is doubtful for tomorrow's match.

The Australian team management is monitoring his condition and will take a call on match day.

"He‘s going to have a run out this afternoon, but he’s probably up against it. He’s got to jump through a few hoops. We’ll see," Cummins said.