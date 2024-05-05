Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India's Fixtures For The Showpiece Event In Bangladesh

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 05, 2024
India women have been clubbed in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and Qualifier 1
Credits: Harmanpreet Kaur
India women will begin their quest for maiden World Cup against New Zealand on October 4 in Shlyet
Credits: Twitter
The Women in Blue will play their second match of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6
Credits: Twitter
Team India will lock horns against Qualifier 1 on October 10
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will play their final league stage against the defending champions Australia on October 13
In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, Women in Blue reached the semifinal but lost to eventual champions Australia by just 5 runs
Credits: Twitter
The Women in Blue will look to best foot foreword to win their maiden World Cup (ODI or T20I) triumph