 ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Taunt Naveen-ul-Haq 'Kohli Kohli' Chants During BAN vs AFG; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Taunt Naveen-ul-Haq 'Kohli Kohli' Chants During BAN vs AFG; WATCH

ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Taunt Naveen-ul-Haq 'Kohli Kohli' Chants During BAN vs AFG; WATCH

Chants of 'Kohli Kohli' were heard in Dharamshala as Naveen-ul-haq was fielding on the boundary during the World Cup fixture against Bangaldesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Naveen-ul-Haq. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was subjected to continuous chants of Virat Kohli during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamshala on Saturday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Naveen could be seen fielding on the boundary and the Indian crowd kept chanting 'Kohli, Kohli'.

Read Also
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bas De Leede's All-Round Show Not Enough For Netherlands As Pakistan...
article-image

The incident relates to IPL 2023 when there was an altercation between Naveen and Kohli during the match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the Indian batting star saying something to Naveen, the right-arm pacer almost got into a physical altercation with Kohli after the game.

With LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir also involved in the spat, he and Kohli were fined 100% of their match fees for Level 2 offence. Naveen, on the other hand, copped 50% fine for Level 1 offence. All three accepted their sanctions.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: Hyderabad Crowd Chants Babar Azam's Name, Pakistan Captain Responds (WATCH)
article-image

Naveen-ul-Haq takes one wicket but Bangladesh beat Afghanistan:

Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq took one of the four Bangladeshi wickets to fall in the game, dismissing Mehidy Hasan for 57 as Rahmat Shah took a blinder at mid-off. However, Afghanistan's poor batting performance ensured that Bangladesh were only left with 157 to chase down as Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 59.

The Afghans made a decent start as Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz stitched an opening stand of 47. However, the middle-order crumbled due to poor shot selection. Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three scalps each. Shoriful Islam picked up a couple, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman snared one each.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are Lucky Mujeeb Ur Rahman Hasn't Got A Serious Injury': Afghanistan Coach Furious Over...

'We Are Lucky Mujeeb Ur Rahman Hasn't Got A Serious Injury': Afghanistan Coach Furious Over...

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Chennai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Chepauk?

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Chennai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Chepauk?

'Crowds Are Looking Very Poor At World Cup': Michael Vaughan Slams BCCI Over Empty Stadiums At CWC...

'Crowds Are Looking Very Poor At World Cup': Michael Vaughan Slams BCCI Over Empty Stadiums At CWC...

ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Taunt Naveen-ul-Haq 'Kohli Kohli' Chants During BAN vs AFG; WATCH

ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Taunt Naveen-ul-Haq 'Kohli Kohli' Chants During BAN vs AFG; WATCH

BAN vs AFG, CWC 2023: All-Round Mehidy Hasan & Bangladesh Outclass Afghanistan To End ODI Win...

BAN vs AFG, CWC 2023: All-Round Mehidy Hasan & Bangladesh Outclass Afghanistan To End ODI Win...