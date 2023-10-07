ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Taunt Naveen-ul-Haq 'Kohli Kohli' Chants During BAN vs AFG; WATCH

Naveen-ul-Haq. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was subjected to continuous chants of Virat Kohli during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamshala on Saturday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Naveen could be seen fielding on the boundary and the Indian crowd kept chanting 'Kohli, Kohli'.

The incident relates to IPL 2023 when there was an altercation between Naveen and Kohli during the match between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the Indian batting star saying something to Naveen, the right-arm pacer almost got into a physical altercation with Kohli after the game.

Chants of Kohli Kohli in front of Naveen Ul Haq😂#SAvsSL #SLvSA #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/WEoJSb7X1A — Follow me for Follow Back (@Rajiv1841) October 7, 2023

With LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir also involved in the spat, he and Kohli were fined 100% of their match fees for Level 2 offence. Naveen, on the other hand, copped 50% fine for Level 1 offence. All three accepted their sanctions.

Naveen-ul-Haq takes one wicket but Bangladesh beat Afghanistan:

Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq took one of the four Bangladeshi wickets to fall in the game, dismissing Mehidy Hasan for 57 as Rahmat Shah took a blinder at mid-off. However, Afghanistan's poor batting performance ensured that Bangladesh were only left with 157 to chase down as Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 59.

The Afghans made a decent start as Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz stitched an opening stand of 47. However, the middle-order crumbled due to poor shot selection. Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three scalps each. Shoriful Islam picked up a couple, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman snared one each.

