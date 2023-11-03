 ICC CWC 2023: Rattled By Success Of Indian Pacers, Former Pakistani Cricketer Says 'Balls Should Be Checked'; Watch Video
Hasan Raza, former Pakistani international cricketer, said in a cricket show that it "looks like the ICC or BCCI was giving new or different balls to Indian bowlers" and that "there should be an inspection over the issue."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza made the outrageous claims in a cricket show on a channel | Youtube

Looks like the terrific bowling performance by Indian pacers in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has rattled several former Pakistani cricketers. Hasan Raza, former Pakistani international cricketer, said in a cricket show that it "looks like the ICC or BCCI was giving new or different balls to Indian bowlers" and that "there should be an inspection over the issue."

"The ball should be checked and there should be a debate over it. KL Rahul is taking the balls (behind the stumps) at some height and there is hardness in the ball too. Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets for 18 runs, and Mohammed Siraj took 3 wickets. It doesn't look like international batters are playing. The ball that is pitched ahead seems to be simply vanishing."

Watch the video in which the former Pakistani players makes sensational claims.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to X to comment on the outrageous claims made by the former Pakistani cricketer. "Is it a serious cricket show? If not, please mention ‘satire’ ‘comedy’ in English somewhere. I mean…it might be written in Urdu already but unfortunately, I can’t read/understand it," wrote Chopra on X.

Indian pacers dominate Sri Lanka

The comments by the former Pakistani cricketer comes after Indian pacers restricted Sri Lanka and bundled them for a paltry total of 55. Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets and Mohammed Siraj accounted for three wickets as Sri Lanka was bundled out for the low score and India winning the match by massive 302 runs.

