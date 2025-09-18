'I Was Not Feeling Any Pressure': Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Unfazed By Off-Field Drama After Win Over UAE In Asia Cup 2025; Video

Image: ACC/X

Following Pakistan’s crucial 41-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, fast bowler Haris Rauf addressed the media in the post-match press conference and made it clear that the off-field controversies had no bearing on the players’ mindset heading into the game.

Rauf was asked about the tense build-up to the match, which was delayed by an hour due to Pakistan’s late arrival at the venue, a result of the ongoing dispute between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the handshake controversy involving match referee Andy Pycroft.

“I wasn’t feeling any pressure,” Rauf said with calm assurance. “Things are not in my hand. It was in the Board's control. We wanted to play the game, and our focus was just to play the game.”

The Asia Cup 2025 has been marred by controversy after India opted out of the post-match handshake in their high-voltage clash against Pakistan, citing national tensions following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The PCB had subsequently lodged a complaint against Pycroft, accusing him of mishandling the situation.

Despite the uncertainty and political undertones surrounding the fixture, Rauf said the dressing room remained focused and composed. He credited the team’s management for shielding the players from the distractions and ensuring they remained mentally prepared.

“Our management has dealt with all the issues pretty well,” he added. “As players, our job is to perform on the field, and we were fully committed to that.”

The win over UAE kept Pakistan’s hopes alive in the tournament, and Rauf played a key role in dismantling the opposition with a disciplined bowling effort.