'I Try To Give Something To A Kid & The Adult...': Iga Swiatek Indirectly Criticizes Polish Millionaire Piotr Szczerek Over Viral US Open 2025 Incident; Video

Iga Swiatek (L).

Polish Tennis star Iga Swiatek took a brutal potshot at millionaire Piotr Szczerek for cruelly snatching the cap from a kid during the US Open 2025 match between Kamil Majchrzak and Karen Khachanov. Swiatek said she does get upset when she tries to give any object to a kid and the adult snatches it.

The incident during the match between Majchrzak and Khachanov attracted the spotlight. With Majchrzak signing autographs after the match, he tried to give a cap to a kid but Szczerek cruelly snatched it, leaving the young fan crestfallen. After intense criticism, Szczerek apologised for it and Majchrzak was also able to locate the same kid to give him the cap.

A reporter asked Swiatek the below question during the presser:

"Is it strange that people want your sweaty towel so much?"

The 24-year-old responded:

No, because I would love to have a sweaty towel of Rafa's when I was a kid. Sometimes its strange when I try to give something to a kid and the adult grabs it. Then I'm like come on, 'That's not the point'.