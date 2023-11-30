'I Had Friends Stuck In A Similar Manner': David Warner Reacts To Kapil Sharma's Video Slamming IndiGo Airlines

Australia opener David Warner has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who are taking to social media to slam domestic Indian carrier IndiGo Airlines over their poor service and frequent delays.

Warner reacted to the video shared by popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma in which he highlighted the struggles of passengers flying on board IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai which was delayed by over 4 hours.

IndiGo flight 6E 5149 was scheduled to take off at 8.00 pm from Chennai but got delayed as the co-pilot had exceeded his duty hours and did not turn up and his replacement was stuck in traffic.

Warner replied on Kapil Sharma's video and revealed that one of his friends had suffered a similar problem while flying with the low-cost carrier.

"This is a very sad situation and I had friends stuck in a similar manner," Warner tweeted on Sharma's video.

What Kapil Sharma posted on X

Sharma, who was a passenger on the flight, took to social media to post a video of the passengers who were made to deplane and return to the airport terminal due to the delay.

"Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never.

"Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check.

"People r suffering bcoz of you @IndiGo6E lying lying n lying, there r some old passengers on wheel chairs, not in a very good health condition. Shame on you," Sharma tweeted on X.

