IND vs AUS, 2023: David Warner Opts Out Of T20I Series Against India

Australia opener David Warner will miss the upcoming T20I series against India after he was withdrawn from the squad following their ODI World Cup 2023, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The 37-year-old joined a group of other Aussie players who will miss out on the T20I series ahead of the three-match Test series against Pakistan on December 14.

According to ESPNcricinfo, World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will also be missing out on the forthcoming 20-over format series along with Aussie all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, Warner had a great run with the Aussie squad. He scored 535 runs after playing 11 innings with a strike rate of 108.29.

Allrounder Aaron Hardie has been added to the T20I squad.

Kane Richardson will replace Spencer Johnson in the T20I series since he has a hamstring injury.

Road to the 2024 T20 World Cup starts for Australia and India:

Despite starting just four days after the ODI World Cup final, the series acts as part of the build-up to next year's T20 edition in West Indies and the USA. Australia will be playing six more T20I series before the start of next year's T20 edition in the West Indies and the USA.

The 35-year-old Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade will lead the World Cup winners in their upcoming T20I series against India.

The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on November 23, just four days after the conclusion of India's ICC Cricket World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

David Warner likely to retire from international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024:

The 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA could also mark Warner's end of international career. Before the World Test Championship (WTC) final this year, the veteran stated that he will finish his red-ball international career after the home series against Pakistan.

"I've always said the [2024 T20] World Cup will be my final game, but I think I probably owe it to myself and my family," Warner said ahead of a training session in Beckenham in the lead up to the WTC final. "If I can score runs here, continue to play back in Australia, I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series. If I get through this and I can make the Pakistan series, I will definitely finish up then."

Well did you see that happening?? We did, come on Australia. 0-2 and written off 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/8Jz3ZztPIF — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 19, 2023

Warner has arguably been the best white-ball batter for Australia in recent years, having hammered 10000 runs across those two formats.

