'Is This Just A Keyboard Opportunity To Vent?' David Warner Brutally Trolls Indian Fan For Calling Australian Players Arrogant

David Warner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has hit back at an Indian user on X, predicting the Australian players to grow more arrogant after winning the 2023 World Cup. Warner quoted the user's tweet on the platform, asking if he met any player to know it or he was only trying to vent.

Australia walked into the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 2023 World Cup final and stunned Team India in front of a record crowd at the venue. The visitors brought their A game on the grandest occasion of all and sealed their 6th 50-over crown with a six-wicket win at the gigantic venue.

A user named Nipun Pathak took to X and wrote the below tagging Warner:

"In past australian players were very arrogant but after winning this world cup they will become more arrogant."

😂😂😂 did you meet some of the players or is this just a keyboard opportunity to vent. https://t.co/Szv04xK9Ik — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 30, 2023

To which the 37-year-old replied:

"Did you meet some of the players or is this just a keyboard opportunity to vent."

David Warner finished as the highest run-getter for Australia in the 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, Warner had yet another World Cup to remember, replicating his performance from the 2019 edition. The New South Wales cricketer topped the run-scoring charts for Australia in the showpiece event, accumulating 535 runs in 11 innings at 48.63 with centuries against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

While he fell for a single-figure score in the final, Australia crossed the finish line convincingly, thanks to Travis Head's 137 off 120 deliveries. Warner is likely to retire from Test cricket after the three-match series against Pakistan this summer.