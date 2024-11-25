'I Deserve That': Yuzvendra Chahal's First Reaction To PBKS Shelling Out ₹18 Crore To Sign Him In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Image: X

Yuzvendra Chahal said that he "deserves" this price tag place on him by Punjab Kings during day 1 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Punjab Kings splashed ₹18 crore to buy the 34-year-old leg spinner. Punjab Kings outbid the likes of SunRisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, to sign Chahal.

Speaking to JioCinema, Chahal said, "I was very nervous. I had anxiety because whatever I was getting for the last three years, put together, I was getting it in one year. But, I think I deserve that. I am very excited."

He added "I had a few hints. A few of my friends told me that I would go to Punjab Kings. But, I didn't think about how much I would be solf for. I was thinking like ₹12-13 crore. Like you said, I deserve this,"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL journey

Chahal holds the record for the most wickets in IPL history, with 205 wickets in 160 matches. Chahal, in IPL 2024, became the first bowler to reach 200 IPL wickets. Overall in 160 matches, Chahal has picked up 205 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84 with six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul to show for his efforts

He remains the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite leaving the team in 2021 after seven-year stint. In 113 IPL matches for RCB, Chahal picked up 139 wickets, but despite that, he was not retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Since joining Rajasthan Royals in 2022, Chahal with his consistent performance helped the team qualify for the playoffs in two out of three seasons. His outstanding performance in 2022 earned him the Purple Cap, as he took 27 wickets in 17 matches.