 IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Earn Big Bucks As Stars Go Under The Hammer
The live coverage of IPL 2025 Auction as several star players are under the focus.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Mallika Sagar will be back to conduct the auction. | (Credits: Twitter)

With yet another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season barely a few months away, the auction for the same sets the wheels in motion for what is known as the biggest T20 league in the world. A total of 574 players, including some of the biggest ones, will go under the hammer as the ten IPL franchises set out to build their squad for the 2025 edition.

The likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone among many other stars will go under the hammer. Pant's release came as the most significant surprise, having been with the Delhi Capitals since 2014 and skippering the side in two complete editions.

